Kelly Clarkson talks parenting in the age of coronavirus

April 20, 2020
The great Kelly Clarkson was scheduled to call in to chat with Christine and Salt, but wouldn't you know it---the phone connection was terrible. So, Zoom to the resuce---thank goodness for technology! 

Kelly talks about the relevance of her latest motivational single, "I Dare You" and how it's serendipity that the message is so purely perfect right now. She also reveals what it's like to be a wife and working mom in the age of coronavirus, whether she'll create a course for Masterclass and what life after Covid19 looks like for her. 

