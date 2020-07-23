Kelsea Ballerini says Taylor Swift is helping her learn to cook

Singer/songwriter Kelsea Ballerini is taking quarantine in stride. During a Zoom interview with Christine and Salt, the 26-year-old reaveals she's been busy working on new music, enjoying new-found quality time with her husband, and learning to cook thanks to none other than Taylor Swift.

Her latest ablum, "Kelsea" dropped in March right at the beginning of pandemic shut-down orders. Her current single, "The Other Girl" featuring Halsey is a true storytelling ode to the love triange with lyrics like, "are you the one he's talking to when he gets up and leaves the room." She says the album timing wasn't great, but it's allowed her to really dig in and work on her craft — taking inspiration from quarantine isolation — adding she's super close to releasing new music.

Another benefit of quarantine — learning to cook. Kelsea has been our tour buses for quite some time now, and being home means she can experiment in the kitchen. But sometimes cooking becomes overwhelming, especially since her husband is a vegetarian. So who do you ask for help? T. Swift, of course! Could a cookbook colab between the two stars be in the works?

Check out the interview below and find out!