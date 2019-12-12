Dirty on the :30: Kevin Hart's Most Important Victory After Accident

Kevin Hart talked with Ellen yesterday about the near fatal accident he suffered back in September, saying he's about 65 to 75 percent back to his physical self.

He shared with Ellen what his most impressive rehabilitative feat has been.

Video of Kevin Hart’s Biggest Accomplishment After His Accident

Harvey Weinstein has reached a tentative settlement-- $25 million awarded to over 30 of his alleged victims. Reports say 18 of them will split $6.2 million, with no individual getting more than $500k, and another $18.5 million will be set aside for all those in the class action case against him right now.... and future claimants. The rest will cover legal costs. Because his company filed for bankruptcy, this is all part of a dissolution, and this completes their obligations. But Ashley Judd is still going to continue with her lawsuit, because she wants him to go to trial. Here's hoping this ends with harvey in jail and penniless.

SPOILER ALERT for The Masked Singer!

At the beginning of the year, when they came out with Johnny Weir and professional gamer Ninja, it seemed like this year would be a weak crop of celebrities. But lately they've unmasked some major celebs-- Laila Ali, Paul Schaffer, Sherri Shepherd, Raven-Symoné, Kelly Osbourne, Patti LaBelle, Michelle Williams... and last night, the Leopard was revealed to be Seal!

Video of You Won&#039;t Believe Who&#039;s Under The Leopard Mask! | Season 2 Ep. 11 | THE MASKED SINGER

There's three people left in the final-- the Flamingo, the Fox, and the Rottweiler. The Rottweiler, by the way, may have appeared at one of our All-Star Christmas shows... Just saying.