Kristin Chenoweth's Favorite Christmas Family Tradition

The queen of Christmas, the monarch of music, the belladonna of Broadway, and the heroine of Hallmark, Kristin Chenoweth joined Christine and Salt to talk about her new album, her upcoming Hallmark movie, and her favorite Christmas tradition.

Kristin Chenoweth's new album For The Girls features amazing duets including Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, and Ariana Grande, and it's a joy to listen to.

And in just a few short weeks on December 7th, Kristin will star alongside Scott Wolf in the Hallmark original A Christmas Love Story. It almost seems like a true life story, as Kristin plays a woman who was on Broadway who winds up conducting a chior. Her character and Scott's character also fall in love along the way, which must have happened IRL too, because Hallmark movies are so realistic.

She would love to come back for another Hallmark movie next year. It could be another Christmas tradition for her, just like when she and her family light candles while saying what they're most thankful for. It's a tradition she loves.

Stream For The Girls now, and be on the lookout for A Christmas Love Story on December 7th!