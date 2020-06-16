Kudos to CT schools for making graduation memorable and fun

The Cromwell High School Class of 2020 had their moment to shine at a very unsual graduation ceremony. A ceremony that many had anticipated as being less than worthy of what every other graduating class before them received.

But at the end of the day, the celebrations were fun and unique and gave kids and parents a chance to see their kids shine in a what's becoming a very 2020 way to gather — virutally.

I for one wasn't so sure this virtual graduation would be intimate and personal, and yet — I was thoroughly impressed with not only the super fun "senior car parade" but also the graduation ceremony itself, which was live-streamed on the school's YouTube channel.

No tears! It was amazing and I give full credit to the school system because they really made it special. pic.twitter.com/FaPOL8dCKl — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos (@Christine_OnAir) June 16, 2020

I was a mess leading up to the day, crying my eyes out. But in the end, once the day finally arrived — I was overwhelmed with happiness and joy, not only for my son, but for all these amazing kids who have come through a very tough time and are ready to take on the world.

We have proven over and over again in this country, that when life gets tough — we rally, innovate, change with the times. This lesson learned yet again by a new generation is priceless.

These kids are resiliant and stong, vocal and powerful in their unity. And the fact that they all turned up, smiling, not complaining and celebrated without feeling sorry for themselves gives me great hope for their futures.

Congratulations Class of 2020, you all are indeed — All Class.