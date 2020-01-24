Dirty on the :30: Kylie Jenner Uses Daughter To Hype New Makeup Line

Kylie Jenner took out a billboard in the middle of West Hollywood to commemorate her daughter's first birthday... and to announce the launch of her new Stormi Collection from Kylie's makeup line. We share our thoughts over Kylie's stunt.

Halsey deleted a Tweet after she got a bad review from Pitchfork, saying she wished the building Pitchfork is based out of would collapse. She had no idea Pitchfork is actually based in one of the new buildings on the site of the World Trade Center. We think Halsey didn't need to apologize, because she clearly wasn't trying to make a distasteful 9/11 reference.

And Wendy Williams has addressed the ele-phart in the room, from earlier this week. She denied farting and said it would have been way funnier if she actually did.