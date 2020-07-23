Canadian TV and radio star helping to bring Blue Jays to Hartford

Look out Hartford, the Toronto Blue Jays might be flying into town — with a little help from a Canadian celebrity! Yep, word on the street is the Blue Jays — who are in search of a home base after Canadian health officials said they cannot play at home — are looking for a new, temporary home base this season.

Hartford to the resuce! Why not use Dunkin Donuts park since our beloved Yard Goats season has been canceled?

The mayor's offer even has the support of the Yard Goats President Tim Restall. He tweeted, “The Yard Goats would be honored to host the Toronto Blue Jays.” Christine and Salt decided to take the matter into their own hands and reach out to Canadian television and radio superstar, Taylor Kaye —who has major pull with Blue Jay brass. Check out their interview below, and remember —Let's Go Blue Jays!