Let's talk about anti-racism and healing

Christine and Salt Zoom with Christine's former professor from her undergraduate and post-graduate work, Hubert Brown who is now a Professor of Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the renowned Newhouse School.

Watch the interview below which starts with a fun reunion between Christine and Professor Brown, then gets serious as they talk about Black Lives Matter, race relations, and the media's coverage of the issues today. In particular, Brown asks that we actively become anti-racist saying, "it is not enough to simply not be racist...you have to actively be anti-racist." Anti-racism refers to moving from being a nonracist or a colorblind person toward commitment to racial healing & justice.

Let's not be afraid to talk about the big issues. As Professor Brown says, "it's ok to not know the answers" but we can find them together if we are humble enough and willing to learn. You can find the book he references in our interview, How to Be an Antiracist, by clicking here.

Plus, at the end, we get to meet the famous Domino Theodore Brown--Havanese dog extraordinaire!

Looking for ways you can help, but not sure where to start? Here are a few suggestions.