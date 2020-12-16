Local church makes generous donation to 5000 Toys for Girls and Boys

Christine and Salt got a big surprise from Bloomfield Congregational Pastor Shawn Fisher today when he announced his congregation had donated $1000 in toys to 5000 Toys for Girls and Boys.

Pastor Shawn Fisher

Pastor Shawn revealed his wife, Linda, heard the need for more toys while listening to 96.5 TIC and she helped make that donation happen.

But it's not just the congregation who is giving to the causes the church takes up, "a lot of the money we get donated to our causes comes from people who are not affiliated with our congregation, people who see what we are doing in the community and feel really good about that...and so people are looking for folks who are doing good things and want to tap into that to get that feeling of hope in a time that's really difficult."

Pastor Shawn also said this crazy year has seen more people coming back to the church even with the services fully online, "we have done a redesign of how we worship, and we are up about 50% in terms of the number of people who participate in our services."

Thank you to everyone at Bloomfield Congregational, not only for the donation to 5000 Toys for Girls and Boys, but for all the community outreach including the 15,000 meals served since Covid19 started.

Bonus: Pastor Shawn told Salt listening to TIC is NOT a sin, so blast that music ya'll!

Check out the full Pastor Shawn interview below.