Interview: John Green of Lux, Bond and Green
New temporary store address, place setting quiz fun and the biggest diamond he's ever sold!
John Green is in the celebration business. And just because we're in a global pandemic, it doesn't mean the celebrations stop.
In fact, John says engagements are on the rise. Where do you go to celebrate all of life's occasions both big and small? Lux, Bond and Green — of course!
#DiamondFactOfTheDay......When it's time to commit to a diamond of enduring value, the experts on love and diamonds are here to help. #LBG #LBGDiamonds #NaturalDiamonds #EveryBoxHasAStory #EBHAS #luxbondgreen pic.twitter.com/mtgisdi2qw— Lux Bond & Green (@LuxBondGreen) July 6, 2020
Christine and Salt had the pleasure of Zooming with John Green, where he revealed the West Hartford location will soon have a temporary new address around the corner on Farmington Avenue and he braved our place setting quiz.
John Green of @LuxBondGreen never forgot his days stocking shelves, correctly identifies every plate in our place setting quiz! --️ pic.twitter.com/nY3y3jQQT1— C.L.Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) August 24, 2020
Check out our full interview below where John also reveals the most expensive single item his stores have ever sold!
