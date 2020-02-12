Dirty on the :30: Macaulay Culkin Auditioned For Quentin Tarantino

Macaulay Culkin once auditioned for Quentin Tarantino, and it went horribly wrong! Hear about the disaster, as well as Macaulay setting the record straight on his friendship with Michael Jackson.

Ben Affleck is apparently on the prowl! Find out which reality TV star belw up Ben's spot, after finding him on the celebrity dating app, Raya.

And Rebecca Black, the singer behind "Friday," opened up about her history in the music biz. Hear what she had to say in the Dirty on the :30...