Manchester Road Race goes virtual for 2020

Like all big events scheduled for 2020, the Manchester Road Race has gone virtual. Which means, you have ZERO EXCUSES for not running it this year!

The beloved Connecticut Thanksgiving day tradition can still be a part of your family festivities with a few quintessential 2020 changes.

For instance — according to Manchester Road Race organizer, Ken Larson — you register like you normally would but then you follow along with a free app that keeps you on course and tracks your progress.

But Ken also issued a friendly warning — please don't run the actual course on Thanksgiving day.

The Manchester Road Race is going VIRTUAL this year and they have an APP for that! But don't let race organizer Ken Larson catch you on the actual course on Thanksgiving Day. That's a big ole NO NO!

Another welcome change is, upon paying the $20 registration, runners can complete the 4.748 mile distance anytime between November 19th through the 25th. Plus, once you download the app, you can use it for training purposes.

Some think the voice on the Manchester Road Race app should be yelling at you to FINISH already!

Ken says there's a very good chance the app will stick around for 2021's event as well, since it's a great tool for both practice and race day.

And as for friends and family who wanna watch, well the app has you covered for that too! Simply download the free application in the Apple or Google Play stores, search for your registered loved one and follow along.

So grab those running or walking shoes, and get your virtual exercising on for the annual Manchester Road Race.

Check out the full interview with Ken Larson below.