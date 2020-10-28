Listen: Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin uninvites Christine and Salt from holiday gatherings

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Governor Ned Lamont agree: Celebrating Halloween and Thanksgiving safely means no holiday parties.

Well, if that doesn't sum up 2020, we don't know what does! But, we must all do our part to slow the spread of Covid19, so we enlisted Mayor Bronin to do a little role-playing. We asked him to uninvite us to his house for the holidays.

Let's just say, Salt didn't take it well. AT. ALL.

Check out the full interview below where the uninvited PESTS were kicked out of the mayor's house and, more importantly Mayor Bronin talks about how it's NOT TOO LATE TO VOTE even if your health has changed last minute and you cannot show up at your polling station.