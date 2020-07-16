meet the hartfords

Did you know there are, count 'em —24 Hartfords around the world? Yep, there are 24 cities and towns around the globe with the name Hartford and Christine and Salt have decided to call EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. this summer. (This post will update weekly).

First up, Hartford South Dakota. Refreshing Rhonda was ready to cheer on her town.

Meet Hartford, Vermont. Lovely Lana answered our call.

Meet Hartford Maine. Irritated Isaac wasn't ready for our brand of humor.