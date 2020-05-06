Meet the ICU Nurse in powerful Hartford Healthcare ad

There is a very powerful Hartford Healthcare commercial airing right now during this coronavirus crisis. In it, ICU nurse Sophia Sopczenski walks us through her day at the Hospital for Central Connecticut. It starts out with Nurse Sophia getting her temperature checked followed by her own personal thoughts on mentally preparing herself for the day.

This morning, as part of Nurse Appreciation Week, Christine and Salt chatted with Sophia and found out just how emotionally tough the job is, but at the same time--how incrediblly rewarding it is as well.

Watch Sophia's commercial (or docu-mercial as we call it), below.