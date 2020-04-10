Meghan Trainor Launches Live From Home Tour, Donates to Hartford Restaurants and Hospitals

Meghan Trainor is going on tour — virtually. The Grammy award winning singer/songwriter and producer just launched dates for her “Live From Home” tour, which include a performance from “The Kitchen” today at 5 pm ET. The tour then moves to “The Couch,” “The Bedroom” and the “Backyard,” along with an appearance on CBS’ the “Late Late Show.”

The performances will each air on various social media platforms in an effort to raise money for Feeding America.

96.5 TIC morning show hosts, Christine and Salt talked to the superstar singer about her "Live From Home" tour and discovered she's doing more than just concerts. She's putting her money where her mouth is, literally! Meghan announced she's also donating 50 lunches per day to five area restaurants as part of a 96.5 TIC fundraisor to "Feed a Hero."

"Feed a Hero" kicks off Monday, April 13th at 8 a.m. with Taprock Beer Bar and Refuge as the first of five restaurants taking donations from listeners to deliver lunches to local hospitals. Between Rounds, J Restaurant Bar, West Hartford Chick-fil-A and Avon Country Deli round out the week.

Meghan has been making the most of being in self-quarantine by dying her brother's hair silver and sharing it on social media, "one morning my brother was like, 'hey bleach my hair' and I was like well let's do it for a good cause!" So the duo recorded it and released it while pointing viewers to the website Feeding America.

This Covid19 pandemic is hitting Meghan close to home, as her beloved Aunt Lisa is a nurse at a Los Angeles hospital where her co-workers are being hit hard by the virus, "she calls me all the time to tell me how horrific it really is...you feel helpless and...she's literally wearing trash bags on her body because they don't have enough gear and her coworkers are passing away and so are her patients...so I was like we gotta do something."

So what Megan did was gather her team and partner with Feeding America to help families who have lost jobs and need help feeding their children and help front line heroes who need food to keep saving lives. But she didn't stop there. Meghan pledged to help Hartford heroes in their time of need too, partnering with 96.5TIC' Feed a Hero innitiave, "I am donating 50 lunches for the next 5 days, supporting those small businesses and everyone who's risking their lives everyday."

Meghan is a natural with her Instagram stories and posts, so much so that Christine thinks Meghan will end up with a permanent gig on TV, "that's on my bucket list, that's my dream, to make a huge family...like 10 kids and then drive down to work go on my [television] show, write a couple tunes...come home pick up my kids from school put them to bed...that's my bucket list of dreams!"

Regarding her latest single, Nice to Meet Ya, off her album Treat Myself, Meghan admits it's an accidental quarantine anthem, with lyrics talking about being true to yourself and seeing through the surface of the skin.

Watch the full Zoom interview here, and be sure to watch for a surprise appearance from her hubby, Daryl!