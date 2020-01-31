Dirty on the :30: Michael Strahan Throwing More People Under The Bus

January 31, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Michael-Strahan-GettyImages-1200605506.jpg

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30

Why is Michael Strahan is dragging everyone??? Earlier this week he discussed his abrupt departure from Kelly Ripa, and now he's claiming it wasn't even his choice to leave. So whose choice was it? We explain based on what Michael is saying now.

Meghan Trainor did an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, and she screamed like a schoolgirl when an unexpected surprise guest showed up. You won't believe who it was!

Taylor Swift's new documentary Miss Americana makes its debut on Netflix today, and last night she dropped a new song "Only The Young." It's one of Taylor's first political songs, and it's a really different voice for Taylor. Check it out, and listen to the latest Dirty on the :30 below!

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

