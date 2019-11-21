Dirty on the :30: Michelle Obama, The Rock, More Joining Oprah On Tour

November 21, 2019
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios)

The list of people who will be joining Oprah Winfrey as she goes on the Your Life in Focus tour in 2020 includes Amy Schumer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Michelle Obama, and Gayle King. They will be joining her in different cities, talking about how you can make 2020 the year of you, the best year it can be. Lady Gaga is kicking things off in Fort Lauderdale just after New Years on January 4th.

 

Cody Simpson appears to be setting the record straight, regarding the breakup rumors around him and Miley Cyrus. He sent a message out to those who have said that he and Miley had broken up, and posted a childhood picture of Miley that was the backdrop on his iPhone. What does that even mean? 

If Patti LaBelle gets kicked off The Masked Singer early on in the show, who's gonna win the whole thing? She was revealed to be The Flower when they unmasked her, and now people are speculating that maybe Seal is actually underneath one of those masks, as well.  This could be the year of amazing voice artists... or just more B-list celebrities and Patti LaBelle.

