Dirty on the :30: Naomi Osaka Trolled By Haters After Meeting Serena Williams

January 16, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Naomi-Osaka-GettyImages-119.jpg

(Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30

Naomi Osaka is a young tennis star who looks up to Serena Williams as her hero. Recently at a charity match to benefit the Australian bushfire relief efforts, she posted on Instagram how she considers Serena like another mom. 

Naomi posted a photo sitting next to Serena and wrote "Me and my mom lol" which was clearly a joke, but that didn't stop people online from criticizing her for joking about Serena being her mom. If you need to comment on someone's Instagram photo-- especially a young girl's-- to troll her, that's all we need to know about you.

me and my mom lol.

A post shared by 大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) on

Ever since Reese Witherspoon and Beyonce and Jay-Z sat together at the Golden Globes, they have started this budding friendship that is adorable. It started out with Beyonce and Jay-Z sending Reese a case of their Ace of Spades champagne and Reese posted an unpacking video. Now, today, Beyonce sent Reese a giant orange rolling closet, and inside was the entire line of her new Ivy Park spring collection. Reese tried everything on for the camera!

Paris Hilton is not only a world renowned DJ and socialite, but she's about to be a celebrity chef because she has debuted her cooking show on YouTube. We've never seen a chef wear fingerless gloves, we'll give her that much.

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirty on the :30: Tom Ford Breastplates Are 2020's First Big Fashion Statement WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Was Megxit In The Works For A Long Time? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston - Are They Getting Back Together? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Naomi Osaka Trolled By Haters After Meeting Serena Williams WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Richard In Stafford Springs WTICFM: On-Demand
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Did Harry Cut Off Friends Once Meghan Got Pregnant? WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes