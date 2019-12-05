Dirty on the :30: NBC Investigating Gabrielle Union's Complaints (Finally)

Gabrielle Union said she had a five hour meeting with NBC about the America's Got Talent ousting. She said she hopes for real change in this situation, and NBC is opening an investigation, finally. It goes to show how important it is to raise your voice when you see something isn't right.

Kylie Jenner's monthly $400,000 security bill has been explained, sort of. She spends up to $400k on security, inclduing drivers, security escorts, at home personnel, a few gofers (who might work closed circuit TVs or fill in for people that aren't there), armored vehicles, preplanned travel routes, and an advance team in charge of visiting and surveying before the client's arrival. Is this the State Department, or Kylie Jenner?

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's wedding has been postponed but it's okay. Don't panic, they apparently just have cold feet and are tweaking their plans.