Dirty on the :30: NBC Investigating Gabrielle Union's Complaints (Finally)

December 5, 2019
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Gabrielle-Union-GettyImages-1167349192.jpg

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30
Entertainment

Gabrielle Union said she had a five hour meeting with NBC about the America's Got Talent ousting. She said she hopes for real change in this situation, and NBC is opening an investigation, finally. It goes to show how important it is to raise your voice when you see something isn't right. 

Kylie Jenner's monthly $400,000 security bill has been explained, sort of. She spends up to $400k on security, inclduing drivers, security escorts, at home personnel, a few gofers (who might work closed circuit TVs or fill in for people that aren't there), armored vehicles, preplanned travel routes, and an advance team in charge of visiting and surveying before the client's arrival. Is this the State Department, or Kylie Jenner? 

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's wedding has been postponed but it's okay. Don't panic, they apparently just have cold feet and are tweaking their plans. 

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirty Laundry: Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Drunken Night With Co-Star WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Taylor Swift's New Christmas Song Drops Tonight WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: NBC Investigating Gabrielle Union's Complaints (Finally) WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Masked Singer Recap - Who Was Butterfly? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Emme Stone Gets Engaged WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Steven From Bristol WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes