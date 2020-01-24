Dirty on the :30: New Details On Taylor Swift's Netflix Documentary

January 24, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30

Taylor Swift is covering a lot of ground in her new documentary Miss Americana, and one of the things Taylor talks about for the first time is the eating disorder she developed. We think it's going to be a very interesting watch, and we explain why.

Bachelorette contestant Tyler G has passed away at the age of 29. He was on last season with Hannah B, and despite going on a nice one-on-one date early on, he left the show with little explanation. He apparently died of a drug overdose.

Hear it all in the Dirty on the :30!

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Why Did Post Malone Rub His Face, Then Stir His Drink? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: New Details On Taylor Swift's Netflix Documentary WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Kylie Jenner Uses Daughter To Hype New Makeup Line WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Why Is Amy Schumer's Ex-Boyfriend Living With Her? WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Mystery Michelle WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: The 'Shocking' Truth About Carpool Karaoke WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes