WFSB's Nicole Nalepa joins Christine and Salt morning show

Happy news in this era of lots and lots of crummy news — the fabulous WFSB morning news anchor, Nicole Nalepa is joining our Christine & Salt morning show! Don't worry though, Nicole isn't leaving Channel 3, she's just adding TIC to her morning routine.

Nicole, known for her positive attitude and cheery personality gave 96.5TIC listeners a look inside her studio and life at Channel 3 this morning with Christine Lee. Nicole says she's super excited to join the team, and she and Christine even traded "George" stories, as they both have important Georges in their lives.

Be sure to catch Nicole's News to Go starting Monday, October 19th at 6, 7 and 8 am!