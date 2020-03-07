Noah Cyrus Talks Nashville, Tattoos, & Famous Families

Noah Cyrus stopped by the Russian Lady for an Acoustic Cafe performance, and she spoke with Christine and Salt before the show! Hear what Noah had to say about Nashville after the tornadoes, tattoos, which of her parents she'd rather be in trouble with, and whether she'd collab with her family on a music project.

Plus, hear Noah's thoughts on the big question-- does having such a famous family help or hinder her own career? Hear the answer and more!