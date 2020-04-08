Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters Needs You Now More Than Ever
You can be a virtual mentor!
April 8, 2020
Kids on the Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters waiting list need mentors more than ever before. Christine and Salt chat with NBBBS president and CEO, Andy Fleischmann, about how you can be a virtual mentor during this Covid19 crisis. You don't wanna miss out on this interview, as Andy was lots of fun and even revealed his quarantine-name!
After our interview with Andy, we found out about his daughters who are big 96.5TIC fans and recenetly celebrated their birthdays. But how do you a make a quarantine birthday fun? Watch the video!