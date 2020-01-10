Dirty on the :30: Oprah Consulted With Harry & Meghan On Royal Break

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle consulted Oprah regarding their breaking free from the British Royals and following their own path.

Oprah advised them because what they ultimately want to do is create their own mega-brand. They've already copyrighted Sussex Royals, and they want to use it on everything from stationery to t-shirts to other products. They plan on getting into movie making, as well. And Oprah's friend Gayle King is nabbing the first interview with Harry and Meghan.

Meghan McCain has had some issues with a few of the cast members from The View, including Whoopi Goldberg about a week ago. Meghan said , look behind the scenes is all love, even though what they say to each other gets heated on camera. But now, after Elizabeth Warren completely ignored Meghan when she tried to get in the conversation, nobody is speaking to Meghan and nobody likes her. She's just burned bridges everywhere, and she's taking a little time right now. She's the only conservative voice on a panel of liberal voices, and whether you side with her politically or not, there's no need to gang up on the woman. You don't have to make her feel like garbage just because she has an opposing view from you.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo apparently feel like they have an ace up their sleeve, when it comes to getting out of doing jail time for the varsity blues scandal. They are going to bring the head of USC in as one of the star witnesses for the defense. They're apparently going to claim they were just doing what rich people do, donating to the university. And they claim all their bribery checks were made out to USC.