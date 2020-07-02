Patriotic movies for your 4th of July weekend

Well, the 4th of July is upon us and we're still social distancing while smack in the middle of this coronavirus crisis. That doesn't mean we can't have fun with family, food and drinks! We just have to do it safely and with lots of popcorn. Here's your patriotic movie to-do list for this holiday weekend.

1. Hamilton

Finally, the original Broadway mega-hit is available to stream on Disney+ starting July 3rd.

‘Hamilton’ arrives in millions of homes around the world via the Disney+ streaming service. Lin Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of the musical, says the film is a chance to connect with people at a time of global restrictions https://t.co/V8V02B3BXk pic.twitter.com/NjbHsojOIm — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2020

2. Top Gun

We feel the need for speed!

Tom Cruise en Top Gun es >>>>>> pic.twitter.com/G5dFq9GCeR — ----------²⁸ -20 (@justtomlinson28) June 27, 2020

3. The Sandlot

What is more American than baseball and adorable kids?

You wanna s'more?



Some more of what?



No, do you wanna s'more?



I haven't had anything yet, so how can I have some more of nothing?



You're killing me Smalls! -The Sandlot pic.twitter.com/HkbR59K0Py — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 28, 2020

5. Forrest Gump

Relive the biggest moments in modern American history through the eyes of Forrest Gump.

6. Jaws

It's the OG summer blockbuster and it all goes down during 4th of July weekend.

Who is your favorite character in Jaws? pic.twitter.com/lTD7WBma4w — Nick Pusch (@NickPusch) July 1, 2020

7. A League of Their Own

It's got the boys off fighting WWII overseas and the girls fighting sexism over here. Great music, fantastic dialogue, awesome costumes and actors. Plus there's, Tom Hanks. I mean, what more do you want?

28 years ago today, “A League of Their Own” was released and we were introduced to this iconic scene. pic.twitter.com/jgItOqqE6V — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) July 1, 2020

8. Captain America

Leave it to the Cap to make us proudly wave the stars and stripes.

captain america is one of the best developed characters ever pic.twitter.com/cN6ajUjACZ — -- -- -- -- (@maxthesith_) June 29, 2020

9. Glory

One of the finest films ever made about the American Civil War.

All these tweets got Denzel trending and NOBODY mentioned "Glory"??? AND IN THESE TIMES, HOW FITTING OF A MOVIE! Bravo, Denzel, bravo! -------- pic.twitter.com/ZsrLzTgOgL — Son Dean Soundz (@son_dean) June 25, 2020

10. National Treasure

It's a heist movie AND a 4th of July movie!

Are we ready to admit National Treasure is a heist movie? Or at least, one half of one. pic.twitter.com/GMw3BIv18y — Sean/22/ ---- #blacklivesmatter (@dohese15) June 29, 2020

11. Independence Day

What's the 4th of July without this iconic film?