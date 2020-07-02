Patriotic movies for your 4th of July weekend

Move over fireworks and pass the popcorn!

July 2, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
movie theater

Photo by Getty Stock

Categories: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Hartford
Coronavirus Special Features

Well, the 4th of July is upon us and we're still social distancing while smack in the middle of this coronavirus crisis. That doesn't mean we can't have fun with family, food and drinks! We just have to do it safely and with lots of popcorn. Here's your patriotic movie to-do list for this holiday weekend. 

1. Hamilton

Finally, the original Broadway mega-hit is available to stream on Disney+ starting July 3rd. 

2. Top Gun

We feel the need for speed! 

3. The Sandlot

What is more American than baseball and adorable kids? 

5. Forrest Gump

Relive the biggest moments in modern American history through the eyes of Forrest Gump.

6. Jaws

It's the OG summer blockbuster and it all goes down during 4th of July weekend.

7. A League of Their Own

It's got the boys off fighting WWII overseas and the girls fighting sexism over here. Great music, fantastic dialogue, awesome costumes and actors. Plus there's, Tom Hanks. I mean, what more do you want? 

8. Captain America

Leave it to the Cap to make us proudly wave the stars and stripes.

9. Glory

One of the finest films ever made about the American Civil War.  

10. National Treasure

It's a heist movie AND a 4th of July movie! 

11. Independence Day

What's the 4th of July without this iconic film? 

 

Tags: 
forth of July
4th of july
movies
patriotic movies