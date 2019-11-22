Dirty on the :30: Pete Davidson Explains How He Gets Such Amazing Women

Pete Davidson is made up as a no anatomy, naked Ken doll on the cover of Paper magazine. It's awkward, but quite an amazing visual.

In the article, he talks about depression and health care and how he gets these amazing women like Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, and Kaia Gerber. According to Pete, he simply treats them like a princess. He said that's the way you should treat whoever you're in a relationship with, to make them feel really special. He admitted he sometimes goes over the top and gets a little too clingy, which seems kind of obvious.

Scooter Braun has been in the news lately, because of the feud over the masters for Taylor Swift's music. She wants them, but he bought them. He said he will not go to social media to wage this war, because he has not been able to sit down face to face with Taylor, and he wants to have a one on one, private conversation. He seems to know he's the bad guy in this situation. But if he had changed course and decided to sell Taylor her own masters as soon as this feud started, all of a sudden he would have been a knight in shining armor... and also made a ton of money off the deal.

You know you're doing well as a band when you can take a couple of years off just to make your tour sustainable. That's what Chris Martin is doing with Coldplay. They're trying to make the show actively beneficial to the environment, including no single use plastic at the venue, and making as much of the show as possible solar powered. Cool idea! We're interested to see what they come up with.