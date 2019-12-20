Dirty on the :30: Pilot Pete Says His Season of 'The Bachelor' Will Top The Windmill Incident

Pilot Pete says his season will top the windmill incident. Plus, Ariana Grande defends her "birth nose". More in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt! 

Pilot Pete says his season of The Bachelor will top the "windmill incident." When you try to make these big announcements, it always falls flat... plus, you're bragging about sleeping with multiple women. Meanwhile, Chris Harrison said, "We're not gonna make any puns about flying or windmills." Oh wait, nevermind... we are! LOL!

Ariana Grande says she has her "birth nose." Somebody started a rumor she had a nose job, so she hilariously responded on Twitter... 

Channing Tatum is on a dating app! He recently split from Jessie J, who he was dating for about a year following his divorce from Jenna Dewan. So he reportedly jumped on this celebrity dating app called Raya... it's for exclusive folks. There's a vetting process. How much does it cost? Just $8.00/month! 

 

