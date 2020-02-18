Dirty on the :30: Police Investigating Death of Drew Carey's Ex Dr. Amie

Dr. Amie Harwick, Hollywood therapist and Drew Carey's ex-fiance, died over the weekend. We discuss the tragic story, and why police believe her death was a murder.

And Wendy Williams made a horrid and tasteless joke at the expense of the horrible situation. Hear the case of why we think this comment should cancel Wendy.

Remember HQ Trivia? It was the trivia question app that let people win actual money for winning. Well, they aired their last show on Friday... and the hosts were drunk!