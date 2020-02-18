Dirty on the :30: Police Investigating Death of Drew Carey's Ex Dr. Amie

February 18, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Drew-Carey-GettyImages-1178.jpg

(Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Save The Children)

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30

Dr. Amie Harwick, Hollywood therapist and Drew Carey's ex-fiance, died over the weekend. We discuss the tragic story, and why police believe her death was a murder.

And Wendy Williams made a horrid and tasteless joke at the expense of the horrible situation. Hear the case of why we think this comment should cancel Wendy.

Remember HQ Trivia? It was the trivia question app that let people win actual money for winning. Well, they aired their last show on Friday... and the hosts were drunk!  

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30