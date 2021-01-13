Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots top 1 billion

January 13, 2021
Wow! Tonight's Powerball jackpot is a massive 550-million dollars and Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is a staggering 750-million dollars and growing. 

Has it been a minute since you bought a lottery ticket? Us too. That's why we just had to call Kim at the Cromwell CitGo to get her expert advice on buying a lottery ticket without looking like a doofus and holding up the lines. 

Kim told us there are a few things you can do to streamline your purchase and she reveals the biggest lottery ticket purchase someone made in her store. Check out the full interview below and good luck with your picks! 

