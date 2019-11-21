Dirty on the :30: Prince Andrew Steps Down Amidst Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew has announced he's stepping down from his Royal duties. After an interview he did with the BBC about the Jeffrey Epstein situation-- which he was hoping would be damage control-- totally backfired, he said he's going to step away. It seems pretty likely the Queen said something, and what we know for sure is nobody tried to stop him.

We thought we weren't going to hear anything else from Jussie Smollett again, after the city of Chicago sued him. They wanted to recoup some of the losses after they tried to prosecute him, so they were charging him with the cost of the investigation, $125 thousand dollars. Now, he is countersuing the city of Chicago, saying it was a malicious prosecution and he has been caused substantial economic damages, as well as reputational harm, humiliation, mental anguish, and extreme emotional distress. For the record, this is him now tripling down on his bad decision. That seems like a bad move... he should feel lucky he didn't wind up in jail.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo have finally entered their not guilty plea. If convicted, they could face about 50 years in prison and $23 million in fines. It certainly seems likely they'll end up with some amount of jail time, even if it's not that maximum.