Dirty on the :30: Prince Harry Reunites With Meghan Markle In Canada

Prince Harry reunited with Meghan Markle in Canada, and the paparazzi got photos of them already. So much for their hope that they'd have more privacy in Vancouver. Hear about the unexpected wardrobe Harry wore for his flight.

Fans are freaking out over Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion at the Sag Awards. They both won awards, and were clearly happy for each other. That's when a photo got taken which showed Jennifer touching Brad's chest while he held her wrist, and it's got everyone thinking/ hoping/ assuming they're back together. If it's true, is that a good thing? We share our feelings.

And Rita Wilson hired a new makeup artist after her incident at the Golden Globes, where her glam squad ghosted her. She couldn't he,lp but throw a little shade at her former employees... find out what she said!