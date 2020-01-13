Dirty on the :30: Prince William Breaks His Silence on Harry's Exit

The Royal Family seems to be slowly crumbling, since Prince Harry made the announcement last week that he and Meghan Markle were going to be exiting their duties as Senior Royals, to live a regular life.

It's being reported that Meghan Markle is going to sign a deal with Disney to be a voiceover artist, but all the money is going to go to charity. She can't earn any money yet, because she's still a Senior Royal, who are not allowed to earn an income. Until they get that taken care of, she's not going to be earning a paycheck.

Prince William broke his silence about the situation, and said it's all that they can do to try and support Harry and Meghan in this situation. He said "I put my arm around my brother all our lives, and I can't do that anymore. I'm sad about that." Does that mean Harry and Meghan are going to be shunned by other Royalty?

Gwyneth Paltrow's newest Goop fragrance candle is called "Smells Like My Vagina," and it apparently does smell like Gwyneth's private parts. Apparently she walked in while a designer was working on a fragrance, and she smelled the sample and commented that it smelled like her hoo-hoo. They couldn't figure out a name for the geranium and bergamot scent, so they came up with this, um, creative title. The candle sold out immediately.

Joaquin Phoenix joined the protesters at last week's Fire Drill Friday climate change rally, the event that Jane Fonda has been doing (and getting arrested for) weekly since 2019. He said there's some things he can't change, like flying in a plane to his next stop as a celebrity, but there's also things he can change, like what he eats.