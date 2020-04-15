Quarantine Chronicles Episode 10 *Parkville Market*

Christine and Salt talk with Parkville Market Director of Operations, Chelsea Mouta, and discover there's some great news on the horizon--the fabulous, much anticipated first-of-its-kind food hall in Connecticut is opening soon. That means yummy food and lots of jobs all while respecting the current social distancing guidelines. Parkville Market will have 20 restaurants, 20 retail shops, bars and event space.

Parkville Market is located in the former Capitol City Lumber Co. building in the Parkville neighborhood of Hartford. They are looking to open in late April/early May for takeout sales only to support its small-business vendors that have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Check out the interview below, and wait till you find out what "crunchy balls of goodness" are!