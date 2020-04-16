Quarantine Chronicles Episode 11 *Guess the Broadway Show*

Christine and Salt talk with The Bushnell's Senior Communication Director, Paul Marte, about when we can expect the 2020/21 season to fire back up post-coronavirus. Play along as they quiz Paul on the emoji version of Broadway shows. Plus, Paul reveals his favorite wine, how dear friend and beloved WFSB Meterologist Scot Haney is doing and who should bring the booze for the next get-together (cough, cough Jeff Chandler).