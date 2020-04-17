Quarantine Chronicles Episode 12 *Feed a Hero*
Christine and Salt sink to new low, ask for hospital to be named in their honor
April 17, 2020
Have you seen Christine and Salt's internet show? It's got everything you want...cheesy music, bad editing, terrible lighting. And despite all that they managed to talk with Meghan Trainor, help donate 1000 meals to area hospitals thanks to 96.5 TIC listeners and five fantastic local restaurants, beg a hospital VP to give them their own wing, and chat with the Governor of Connecticut. All-in-all a very busy week!