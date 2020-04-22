Quarantine Chronicles Episode 16 *Buzzfeed Famous*

Christine and Salt catch up with former TIC co-worker, Emily Sands, who revealed she was a tad bit awkward as a kid (hey, who wasn't?!). They also discover she's drinking on the job, much like the rest of Amercia Zooming into work while on quarantine. Except, Emily isn't working from home--she's actually drinking AT work. Which in her case makes sense, cuz she works at Elicit Brewing Company.