Quarantine Chronicles Episode 9 *Listener Spotlight*

Christine and Salt get to know Hartford Healthcare Doctor Deb Feldman of Glastonbury. She's a TIC listener, a breast cancer survivor -- or "thriver" as she puts it -- a wife, a mom of two daughters and one adorable Goldendoodle named Wilson! Watch as they talk safe prenatal and postnatal care in the age of coronavirus, dealing with grown children, hairloss, wigs, doggos, surviving cancer and lupus and how to keep positive while working from home.