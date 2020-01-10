Dirty on the :30: Rachel Brosnahan Did NOT Eat Meat at the Golden Globes

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan was at the Golden Globes afterparty and the New York Times published a story that said "She eyed but did not touch a passing tray of pigs in blankets." Her PR person objected and now the correction reads "She did not see the tray of hors deurves being served at the party," because she's a vegan. So you can get blasted by the vegan community just for looking at a tray of meat? The piece now reads that she only had mushroom scallops and rice.

Harry Styles sat in the hot seat for Burning Questions with Ellen DeGeneres, and he was adorable. If you don't know what this is, Ellen literally feeds her guest ghost peppers beforehand, and then they have to answer the questions.

Video of “Burning Questions” with Harry Styles on The Ellen Show

Meghan Markle is back in Canada right now with Archie. We're guessing she's letting Harry deal with his family? When he flies to Canada, because everybody's made such a big stink about it, do you think he's gonna fly business class or coach? Or, after all the drama this week, will he treat himself to flying First Class?