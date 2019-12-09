Remembering Denise D'Ascenzo
December 9, 2019
Categories:
We were all shocked at the sudden passing of beloved WFSB news anchor Denise D'Ascenzo over the weekend. WFSB news anchor Nicole Nalepa joined Christine and Salt to pay tribute to Denise, the voice of the station for three decades.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
12 Dec
Lindsey Stirling: Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour Grand Theater @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
12 Dec
Mariah Carey 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Tour Mohegan Sun Arena
13 Dec
13 Dec
15 Dec
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: Pinwheels Toys & Games Pinwheels Toys & Games