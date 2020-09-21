Quinnipiac Law Professor remembers her time as a student under Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

In a year that has included a global pandemic, economic trumoil, and a reckoning on race — the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has solidified 2020 as a year like no other. Known simply as RBG to her loyal supporters, Justice Ginsburg was an outspoken advocate for women's rights and civil rights.

Thanks to RBG — among other things — women have the right to sign a mortgage without a man, the right to have a bank account without a male co-signer and the right to have a job without being discriminated against based on gender.

Christine and Salt spoke with Quinnipiac Law Professor, Marilyn Ford who bore witness to Ginsburg's trailblazing path as a student of hers at Rutgers University. Professor Ford says RBG was, "small in stature, but God was she fierce."

Professor Marilyn Ford (left) with Justice Ginsburg (center) and Ford's daughter, Kishka Kamari-McClain (right).

Ford added that Justice Ginsburg's dying wish was to not select and confirm her replacement until after the election in November.

Listen to the full interview below.