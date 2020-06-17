9 road trip rules every family tries to enforce

The State of Connecticut is entering Phase 2 of reopening and more people are hitting the roads. Christine and Salt thought now is as good a time as any to break out the Road Trip Rules!

We must leave at least 2 hours late — The *only* way to leave on-time is to tell the family you're leaving 2 hours before hand. Let us know if that actualy ever works.

One suitcase per kid — Notice we said "per kid" cuz mom gets as many suitcases as she damn well pleases, thank you very much.

We have to leave at 4am — See rule number 1.

Eat your own car snacks! — Also, sticky, gooey, and messy snacks are NOT ALLOWED.

"Are we there yet?" automatically gets the scenic route — Anyone who asks if we are there yet will add a few extra miles to the trip. Even if it *does* punish the whole family.

No swords or light sabers — The driver must not be distracted. Also, no NERF guns. And no footballs. Duh.

Everyone must try to pee before we leave — This is a no-brainer, however it never seems to help. Someone always has to pee 5 minutes into the trip.

Front seat passenger controls the music, but driver gets the veto — Ultimately, the driver must be happy and that's that.