9 road trip rules every family tries to enforce
No beans for 24 hours goes without saying!
June 17, 2020
The State of Connecticut is entering Phase 2 of reopening and more people are hitting the roads. Christine and Salt thought now is as good a time as any to break out the Road Trip Rules!
- We must leave at least 2 hours late — The *only* way to leave on-time is to tell the family you're leaving 2 hours before hand. Let us know if that actualy ever works.
- One suitcase per kid — Notice we said "per kid" cuz mom gets as many suitcases as she damn well pleases, thank you very much.
- We have to leave at 4am — See rule number 1.
- Eat your own car snacks! — Also, sticky, gooey, and messy snacks are NOT ALLOWED.
- "Are we there yet?" automatically gets the scenic route — Anyone who asks if we are there yet will add a few extra miles to the trip. Even if it *does* punish the whole family.
- No swords or light sabers — The driver must not be distracted. Also, no NERF guns. And no footballs. Duh.
- Everyone must try to pee before we leave — This is a no-brainer, however it never seems to help. Someone always has to pee 5 minutes into the trip.
- Front seat passenger controls the music, but driver gets the veto — Ultimately, the driver must be happy and that's that.
- No beans for 24 hours — Is there anything worse than car farts? And NO FAIR locking the windows in the UP position after you let one go, either!
We’ve compiled some our favorite family road trip rules. How do they compare to yours?