Dirty on the :30: Robert Pattinson Questions Whether Batman is a Super Hero
Is Batman a superhero? Robert Pattinson posed that very question, and seems to believe that in order to be a super hero, you need some kind of magic powers.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a go big or go home attitude with his cheap meals, as has been famously seen on Instagram. And he just revealed he indulges in double dough pizzas, using two doughs to make one pie. How does that work? If it's one on top of the other, wouldn't that be a calzone?
I don’t do fancy well, but when it comes to quality, the kid’s takin’ home the gold -- Double dough pizzas -- Where I have the pizza maker literally use two doughs to make one pie - highly recommend you give it a try Cheese and Hawaiian. Sitting in bed. Watching Sunday Night Football. Bringing new meaning to the word fancy. Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends. ---- -- #cheatmealsunday #finedining
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️-- And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed.
Over the weekend, Katy Perry announced a 25-day Cozy Christmas Countdown to ring in the holiday season on her website. It's filled with fun and surprises, including a clickable advent calendar. On the first day of Christmas on the clickable Advent calendar, she shared a festive pinup photo of herself, lounging poolside on a bright yellow chaise.
Did you see the 25 Days of Cozy advent calendar reveal? Make sure you’re following along every day for a first look at giveaways, clips, and photos like this one! ---- Link in bio.