Dirty on the :30: Robert Pattinson Questions Whether Batman is a Super Hero

Is Batman a superhero? Robert Pattinson posed that very question, and seems to believe that in order to be a super hero, you need some kind of magic powers.

Video of Robert Pattinson On ‘The Lighthouse,’ ‘Twilight’ Craze, New Batman Movie | Sunday TODAY

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a go big or go home attitude with his cheap meals, as has been famously seen on Instagram. And he just revealed he indulges in double dough pizzas, using two doughs to make one pie. How does that work? If it's one on top of the other, wouldn't that be a calzone?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Over the weekend, Katy Perry announced a 25-day Cozy Christmas Countdown to ring in the holiday season on her website. It's filled with fun and surprises, including a clickable advent calendar. On the first day of Christmas on the clickable Advent calendar, she shared a festive pinup photo of herself, lounging poolside on a bright yellow chaise.