Dirty on the :30: Royal Family Got Ten Minute Warning From Harry & Meghan
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry only gave a ten minute heads up about their plan to step down, so the Royal Family was a little miffed. It does seem kind of like a slap in the face.I f you're going to go public with something, that's fine, but talk with the family first because they have done a lot for you... including giving you the wedding of your dreams.
Megyn Kelly and Fox News' accusers have reacted to the movie Bombshell, and they had conflicting views on it. They said they really liked the way it portrayed the dynamic of Fox News' sexual harassment-friendly atmosphere, but overall, they thought the movie let Roger Ailes off too easy. They did apparently get the twirl right, though. Ailes made his female anchors twirl around, so he could leer at them 360 degrees.
I have no connection to the movie “Bombshell,” other than I lived it. I did not produce, consult on, or have anything to do with the film. Neither I nor the women I watched it with sold the rights to our stories (or in my case, my book), so it was somewhat jarring to see a version of our experiences told by strangers. I watched the movie with some of my friends who, like me, were sexually harassed while at Fox News. We talked about it afterward in what proved to be an emotional, raw, revealing discussion of what the filmmakers got right, wrong, and what really happened to us those years ago. The full video hits today, right here on my IG TV page, at 4pm.
Good news for Saved by the Bell fans! Mark-Paul Harry Gosselaar wasn't originally linked to the project, but now he will be there for three of the episodes. Zack is back!