Dirty on the :30: Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin Spoofs Notorious Peloton Ad

The stars of that Peloton ad are speaking out. Sean Hunter-- who played the husband and was vilified on Twitter and social media as a guy who was holding his wife hostage-- said that people turned the ad into a nasty thing. Monica Ruiz, the actress who played the wife, said even though she's an actress, she's not good on social media and isn't comfortable with all the attention.

Ryan Reynolds reached out to her, and she got a call from Aviation Gin to be in their ad, which was kind of a spoof of the original Peloton ad. It's actually really funny... kudos to Ryan Reynolds and his gin company for jumping on this trending topic so quick.

Video of The Gift That Doesn&#039;t Give Back

Peloton is getting a lot of press right now, but their stock is going down. Looks like there is such a thing as bad press.

Reports came out last week that Tamron Hall, former Today Show anchor who now has her own syndicated show, blew a gasket when she found out that Kelly Clarkson's show got an early renewal and she didn't. Tamron posted in an Instagram story saying if a guy huffed and puffed and left a room, he wouldn't be called difficult. She's in damage control mode because apparently tshe micromanages every aspect of her show and doesn't let the producers, well, produce. It's called a "Tamron Takeover."

Kyle Richards is currently filming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without Lisa Vanderpump, and apparently she's having anxiety over NOT having as much drama without her. That's crazy, since usually you get anxiety because of the person causing the drama, not because she isn't around.