Salvation Army cat wants to Feed CT

Entercom Hartford is teaming up for a twelve hour radio-thon to benefit The Salvation Army of Southern New England.

On Tuesday May 5th from 7am – 7pm we are aiming to raise enough money to provide 25,000 meals to those in need throughout Connecticut.

Here's how to donate:

Click Here to donate through the Salvation Army's website

Call 860-702-0000

Text FEEDCT to 71777

As food insecurity increases, due to unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services department has organized food distribution hubs throughout the state of Connecticut to enhance the flow of much-needed resources to residents in need. Food boxes are packed from deliveries of donated items as well as food purchased through donations. These disaster food boxes contain shelf-stable food like pasta, canned vegetables, and cereal that can be used to make 30-35 meals for a household. Dollars raised during the radiothon will directly benefit those in need throughout Connecticut communities.

May 5h has been designated as global “Giving Tuesday” in response to COVID-19 relief efforts. A simple $10 donation can provide 5 meals for those in need.

Christine and Salt chat with Salvation Army of Southern New England Major Gregory Hartshorn about the fundraiser, also they discover who he likes best out of our four radio stations and his adorable cat, Kiwi, even manages to Zoom-bomb our interview!