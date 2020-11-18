Embark on a magical Elf-guided journey to the North Pole and enjoy a live video chat with Santa. The experience is guided by Elf Pickles, Dimples, Bazzle and Tinsel.

Christine and Salt chat with Santa’s Elf, Jim Bozzi about “Santa The Experience!” Christine discovered it's not *just* for kids!

Meanwhile Salt and Bozzi traded Christmas photo memories, Salts kids freaking on Santa's lap and Bozzi's brothers haming it up for the camera!

Whelp, it's 2020 — not gonna see many of these pics this year. Good thing there's Santa the Experience! @santatheexp @965tic pic.twitter.com/XazbWTHHTe — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) November 18, 2020

Check out the full interview below, where you'll see some of the magic you'll encournter during Santa the Experience.

Book your Santa Experience today!