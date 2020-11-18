Santa the Experience

November 18, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Santa the Experience

Embark on a magical Elf-guided journey to the North Pole and enjoy a live video chat with Santa. The experience is guided by Elf Pickles, Dimples, Bazzle and Tinsel.

Christine and Salt chat with Santa’s Elf, Jim Bozzi about “Santa The Experience!” Christine discovered it's not *just* for kids!

Meanwhile Salt and Bozzi traded Christmas photo memories, Salts kids freaking on Santa's lap and Bozzi's brothers haming it up for the camera! 

Check out the full interview below, where you'll see some of the magic you'll encournter during Santa the Experience. 

Book your Santa Experience today!

