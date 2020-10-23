SHOCKER: Governor Lamont loves candy corn!

Governor Ned Lamont called in for his weekly Friday morning at 8am interview with Christine and Salt where he talked about staying safe during the holidays, being kind to our neighbors, and this SHOCKER — he loves candy corn!

BREAKING NEWS: We were SHOCKED to find out on @965tic that @GovNedLamont loves himself some CANDY CORN! pic.twitter.com/FnduDCEHHd — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) October 23, 2020

The governor says he tried every way from Sunday to figure out how to safely hand out Halloween candy from the Governor's Mansion, but in the end he decided to err on the side of caution and not hand out candy this year. However, he added that if you decide to celebrate, do so by following the latest safety guidelines and protocols. He underscored to follow such guidelines for Thanksgiving as well.

Regarding the upcoming election, the governor understands some folks will be happy with the results and others will be disappointed but he says it's imperative that we all be kind to one another and stop seeing people in red or blue categories.

Lamont also revealed what one thing from 2020 he'd like to flush away. Check out the fun, full interview below.