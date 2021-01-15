Sourdough starter fail
Christine Lee's husband vows to try again
January 15, 2021
Everyone has been talking about things you can do to keep your mind sharp during the pandemic while quarantined at home. Stuff like taking a deep dive into an epic book series, binge watch tv, or try your hand at the time consuming task of making sourdough starter from stratch.
Christine's husband, George — who loves to cook — decided to take on the monumental challenge of homemade sourdough starter, let's just say it's not going so well.
Hubs sourdough starter not going so well -- A for effort tho! pic.twitter.com/pUYUdvaOTg— Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------#Resist (@Christine_OnAir) January 15, 2021
