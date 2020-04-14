Stamford Symphony Amazing Grace Gives Us All The Feels

Here’s a little positivity and inspiration to brighten the day.

As they continue to raise spirits and provide comfort through music, the members of the Stamford Symphony have each recorded their part of Amazing Grace, which has been edited into a beautifully inspiring video rendition, showing each musician playing their part from home. This performance is dedicated to the Fairfield County healthcare workers on the front lines. Uniquely, the musicians have been joined by three of the soloists scheduled to perform during the 2020/21 season.

The video of Amazing Grace is part of Stamford Symphony’s brand new Stamford Symphony Channel website, a free virtual hub of classical music and entertainment.